鞭炮&烟花：春节模拟器Firecrackers&fireworks：china new year simulation update for 30 January 2023

9.1beta Update Notes:

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Optimized the performance and appearance of some fireworks, and improved the fps

  2. Modified some map bugs and operation bugs

  3. Remove the large map and replace it with a grassland daytime map where cattle defecate everywhere.

Update plan for the next version:

  1. Add operation prompt function to optimize operation feel.

  2. Add handle operation function.

  3. Add some NPC features and small stories.

Also: For game ideas, including challenges, main story and mini-games, please leave a comment below.

