9.1beta Update Notes:

-
Optimized the performance and appearance of some fireworks, and improved the fps
-
Modified some map bugs and operation bugs
-
Remove the large map and replace it with a grassland daytime map where cattle defecate everywhere.
Update plan for the next version:
-
Add operation prompt function to optimize operation feel.
-
Add handle operation function.
-
Add some NPC features and small stories.
Also: For game ideas, including challenges, main story and mini-games, please leave a comment below.
Changed files in this update