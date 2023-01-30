 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Playcraft update for 30 January 2023

Update 30 Jan

Share · View all patches · Build 10438660 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add gameplay custom variables to characters without reloading
For formula, you can now target your self character

Changed files in this update

PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link