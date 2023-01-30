 Skip to content

Pizza Tower update for 30 January 2023

Update For Upcoming Regional Prices + Patch Notes v1.0.189

Share · View all patches · Build 10438564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update on the regional price issue: Due to Steam's policies on pricing, we will have to wait for around a month before we can take any action. Apologies again for those outside of the US.

Now onto the patch notes.

  • Adjusted the Floor 4 boss final sequence again.
  • Adjusted the level design in the final sequence and GOLF.
  • Fixed an issue where parrying the piraneapple projectile in Don't Make A Sound wouldn't count towards your combo.
  • Fixed an issue where if you got jumpscared by a monster in Don't Make A Sound it would lock you out of the Gun-On-A-Stick achievement.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the final section of the final boss by using the swing ding.
  • Fixed an issue where not finishing a Horsey race and exiting the room would softlock you from going in doors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2231451
