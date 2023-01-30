Update For Upcoming Regional Prices + Patch Notes v1.0.189

Update on the regional price issue: Due to Steam's policies on pricing, we will have to wait for around a month before we can take any action. Apologies again for those outside of the US.
Now onto the patch notes.
- Adjusted the Floor 4 boss final sequence again.
- Adjusted the level design in the final sequence and GOLF.
- Fixed an issue where parrying the piraneapple projectile in Don't Make A Sound wouldn't count towards your combo.
- Fixed an issue where if you got jumpscared by a monster in Don't Make A Sound it would lock you out of the Gun-On-A-Stick achievement.
- Fixed an issue where you could get softlocked in the final section of the final boss by using the swing ding.
- Fixed an issue where not finishing a Horsey race and exiting the room would softlock you from going in doors.
