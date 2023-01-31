Dual Universe - Release 1.2.9

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.2.9.

Changes are below:

Improvements

[Hints] Added 2 hints for jetpack usage.

Shuttle cinematics are now skippable without a confirmation prompt.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Territory Scanner sometimes being canceled due to construct movement, while it's not moving.

Unmodified Control Units are no longer marked as modified when collected.

[Radar] Fixed continued mark interpolation after a construct stopped moving in some scenarios.

Small talent "On Deploy" modifications on items (when < 0.5) are now correctly displayed in the item inspector of deployed items. (Tracking modification of railgun for example)

Fixed the item inspector window title tooltip being "undefined".

Known Issues

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

[Gunnery Tutorial] With the new tactical map, there are some inconsistencies in the Gunnery Tutorial. The tutorial still works, but the steps that describe the periscope (now replaced by the tactical map) are out of date.

We are aware of an issue where surface ore that should spawn at the end of calibration in fact does not spawn correctly, we are currently investigating the issue.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!