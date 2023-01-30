- A new game level that continues the main plot of the game: "Road to Schweitzer"
- Fixed crashes due to ragdolls
- Improved detail of outdoor levels
- Water is now darker for outdoor levels
- Added new voice lines for story characters
- Fixed incorrectly working underwater effect
- Fixed minor technical bugs
SALVATIONLAND update for 30 January 2023
Patch 0.9.3
