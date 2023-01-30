- Battle Generator: added Sewer Movement as a random SSR for battles involving Soviets, VC, or NVA forces; added random extra sewer access hexes for maps when needed.
- Battle Generator: added Sniper Repositioniong as a random SSR.
- Scenario Editor: added unit attribute Frenzy and Hold the Line Zone #.
- Scenario Editor: added SSR Scarce Artillery.
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 30 January 2023
30 Jan 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
