0.8.0 released

Hello, this release will change a lot for you. The game will look very different. All the features are there so I finally got myself into finalizing the UI. Of course there will be small changes in version 0.9 and 1.0 but what you see now is very close to the final look.
Of course all the feedback will be appriciated, regardless of the version we are on. So if there is still something you would want to change, check Known issues, if it isn't already there and report it in Steam Discussion.
Release 0.8.0
New features
- menu buttons have sounds
- UI overhaul (game window, menus, all the sub windowses)
Changes
- credits are now even more juicer, updated with new appraisals
- The maze of Rendfall core variant changed to give more options how to beat it, in some parts easier, in some harder
- more autocollapse to not used parts of UI - less complex games will use more of the window to present their characteristics
- removed player input overview
Fixes
- filtering of leaderboards game variant list
Known issues
- game store screenshots outdated
- all sounds should be played through fxlib to respect user settings
- when volumes are set to 0 - music loops in selecting next track
- going leaderboards from game over widget and then to new game doesnt close game over widget
- blocks dropped should not be showed in switcheroo game over screen
- needs a check for survive condition to not be equal to 0
- campaign view of rules needs to be improved
- statistics should work better in smaller window
- game flickers due to readjusting
There are a lot of known issues but it is nothing new. All of them I have found and tracked during development, but as we are close to final release I have decided to start sharing next release, planned fixes.
I wish you all good!
Changed files in this update