0.8.0 released

Hello, this release will change a lot for you. The game will look very different. All the features are there so I finally got myself into finalizing the UI. Of course there will be small changes in version 0.9 and 1.0 but what you see now is very close to the final look.

Of course all the feedback will be appriciated, regardless of the version we are on. So if there is still something you would want to change, check Known issues, if it isn't already there and report it in Steam Discussion.

Release 0.8.0

New features

menu buttons have sounds

UI overhaul (game window, menus, all the sub windowses)

Changes

credits are now even more juicer, updated with new appraisals

The maze of Rendfall core variant changed to give more options how to beat it, in some parts easier, in some harder

more autocollapse to not used parts of UI - less complex games will use more of the window to present their characteristics

removed player input overview

Fixes

filtering of leaderboards game variant list

Known issues

game store screenshots outdated

all sounds should be played through fxlib to respect user settings

when volumes are set to 0 - music loops in selecting next track

going leaderboards from game over widget and then to new game doesnt close game over widget

blocks dropped should not be showed in switcheroo game over screen

needs a check for survive condition to not be equal to 0

campaign view of rules needs to be improved

statistics should work better in smaller window

game flickers due to readjusting

There are a lot of known issues but it is nothing new. All of them I have found and tracked during development, but as we are close to final release I have decided to start sharing next release, planned fixes.

I wish you all good!