Cryptr update for 30 January 2023

Jan 30 patch notes

This patch updates the following:

  • Fixed distance on totem UI icon appearing at far distances (should only appear within 5 units or less)
  • Added a timer for the Skeleton Mage servants. When the timer expires after 20 sec, the servants will die. This ideally should help since sometimes the servants can become trapped or unhelpful with fighting enemies
  • Added a new ability that will be used for boss fights where the enemy becomes invulnerable for 4 sec
  • Rounded HP and MP text on the UI so that it uses less space (e.g. 125.1 HP instead of 125.243...)
  • Fixed a bug that didn't provide the player with the correct amount of mana when consuming an improved mana pot as the Skeleton Mage with the Improved Pots talent ability.

