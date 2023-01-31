A better quality of life

I hope everyone is having a great 2023 so far. With this new patch I know that GDM is starting off 2023 in a great place with major quality of life changes coming into the game.

A big thank you to several players for their recent feedback, and suggestions about issues that we can and have changed to help streamline the experience for players of all skill levels.

There have been several menu changes and tweaks. Some of this was pure game polish changes, but some changes were made to streamline the over-all experience as well. This also includes some translation changes to help tighten up the game for multiple languages.

We have added several pop-up warnings for activities that could confuse players into making mistakes. Things such as creating a console with less hardware power then the current year requires to ensure sales. Instead of just letting players make these mistakes, some messages and restrictions have been added to several areas to let players know what mistakes are being made, and in some cases prevent players from making these mistakes as well.

There has also been a bunch of smaller quality of life changes that just make the experience smoother and sharper. These include highlighting certain information, reducing clicks, and many others.

There are still some additional quality of life changes in the works that I was not able to complete by the end of the month, but plan to bring in soon. Such as allowing your plugged in subsidiary companies in office 4 to create games if you wish to take a break from using them on AAA games while you train or do any non game creation related tasks. I also have slider presets for sequels in the works to speed up game creation for sequels, and the ability to mass command workers to use specific skills.

I hope to bring the rest of the quality of life features into the game shortly, but I hope you enjoy the changes going live today. Keep making those games, and having fun. I will keep working to improve the experience in any way I can. I also have some long term plans for this year in terms of major content additions to the game. More on that in the future, for now just get in there and have some fun while you try to dominate the leader boards.