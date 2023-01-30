 Skip to content

Warlords Under Siege update for 30 January 2023

0.5g Complementary Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed units getting accidentally selected when drawing the selection box. This should really improve the gameplay experience when dealing with large number of troops
  • Endless mode will now draw 3 cards from player deck, with 4th and 5th card having 50% chance to be random, or from deck

