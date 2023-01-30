Patch notes 0.35.01

Tired of searching the last shuttle part?
Fortunately, they now have flashing lights!
Patch notes v0.35.01
Additions
- Shuttle parts are now more visible (scale & lights)
- Reworked pathfinding system to be more efficient at long range
- Added notifications on crafting actions
- Improved video settings: vsync (WIP)
- Improved video settings: quality presets now change texture resolution
Bug prevention
- Added a safety feature to prevent character location errors
- Fixed station inventory reservation system to prevent conflicts between characters
Bug fixes
- Fixed pathfinding issues when machines are installed in a module
- Fixed a visual bug that appeared when a character was repairing a breach
- Fixed medipod reservation system
- Fixed a bug that could make it impossible to store the EVA suit
- Fixed energy gauge not being displayed correctly after a character left the medipod
- Fixed continue button that were displayed in the main menu even if all saves had been deleted
- Fixed breach repair UI indicator
- Fixed a bug that allowed a character to share oxygen without an EVA suit
- Fixed image size in UI notifications
- Fixed game disclaimer that was not correctly displayed in 32:9 resolution
- Fixed various menus to be correctly displayed in 32:9 resolution
- Fixed personal items. They are now all linked to the correct character
- Fixed resource tooltips that would show a storage limit even if the resource did not have one
- Fixed a duplicate video setting in the main menu
- Fixed victory conditions panel. Progression is now correctly displayed
- Fixed various localizations
- Fixed various tooltips
- Fixed various hitboxes and outlines
Changed files in this update