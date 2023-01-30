 Skip to content

The Pioneers: surviving desolation update for 30 January 2023

Patch notes 0.35.01

Tired of searching the last shuttle part?

Fortunately, they now have flashing lights!

Patch notes v0.35.01

Additions
  • Shuttle parts are now more visible (scale & lights)
  • Reworked pathfinding system to be more efficient at long range
  • Added notifications on crafting actions
  • Improved video settings: vsync (WIP)
  • Improved video settings: quality presets now change texture resolution
Bug prevention
  • Added a safety feature to prevent character location errors
  • Fixed station inventory reservation system to prevent conflicts between characters
Bug fixes
  • Fixed pathfinding issues when machines are installed in a module
  • Fixed a visual bug that appeared when a character was repairing a breach
  • Fixed medipod reservation system
  • Fixed a bug that could make it impossible to store the EVA suit
  • Fixed energy gauge not being displayed correctly after a character left the medipod
  • Fixed continue button that were displayed in the main menu even if all saves had been deleted
  • Fixed breach repair UI indicator
  • Fixed a bug that allowed a character to share oxygen without an EVA suit
  • Fixed image size in UI notifications
  • Fixed game disclaimer that was not correctly displayed in 32:9 resolution
  • Fixed various menus to be correctly displayed in 32:9 resolution
  • Fixed personal items. They are now all linked to the correct character
  • Fixed resource tooltips that would show a storage limit even if the resource did not have one
  • Fixed a duplicate video setting in the main menu
  • Fixed victory conditions panel. Progression is now correctly displayed
  • Fixed various localizations
  • Fixed various tooltips
  • Fixed various hitboxes and outlines

