Hi, warriors! We’re thrilled to announce our After-Launch Roadmap! We have plenty of new free content coming in the next few months. Hope you’re as excited as we are!

Fear the power of the North

The next big update will be released on February 15th with the awakening of the fearsome Viking! Use his blade, shield and double axes to crush your enemies in the name of Odin.

Two new fighters and arenas

The Viking isn’t the only swordfighter to join the Hall of Broken Edge. Two more mysterious characters will arrive before Fall 2023.

New feature: the Multi-blades

Choose which blade you’ll use to slash your opponent. More information coming later!

Ranks System

The Elo will give way to a ranking system! Winning fights will be more rewarding than ever. You can also join the Leagues now on our Discord!

Thank you so much for your support everyone! We’re truly grateful for the launch of Broken Edge and we’re happy to continue developing the game with your help!

See you in the arena,

TREBUCHET x Fast Travel Games