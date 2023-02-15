 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 15 February 2023

Maintenance Patch 1.11.0.3 is Live

15 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hunters,

Below are the details for the latest patch to Update 1.11.0.3.

  • The new weapons and variants have been added to the regular progression and the Book of Weapons.
  • The rewards structure of Challenges has been updated; Event Points rewards have been replaced with random rewards.

  • Fixed a localization issue that caused the "hidden" text (for hidden MMR ratings or hidden names of enemies) in the Team Details screen to not be translated in some languages.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed a Hunter to complete the challenge “Do damage using melee weapons to enemy hunters” with Steel Ball and Dragon Breath ammo on the Bomb Lance.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed a player to be able to equip items while matchmaking.
  • Fixed an issue that allowed the Martini-Henry Ironside to be fully loaded without consuming extra ammo properly.
  • Fixed a typo issue in the Book of Monsters, in the Assassin’s 5th entry, in Italian.
  • Fixed an issue that left Hunters unable to put their finger on the trigger of any Martini-Henry variant.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Springfield M1892 Krag to eject two bullets after some bolt actions.
  • Fixed an issue that blocked some players from logging into the game after getting stuck on "Checking backend connection...".
  • Fixed some localization issues where some weapons had incorrect translations in Polish.
  • Fixed several localization issues and typos in German.

