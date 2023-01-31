 Skip to content

Dominion update for 31 January 2023

Patch 2359

Build 10438071 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ranked Realtime Matchmaking
Async Matchmaking
Automated Moves work in multiplayer
Bans respected in matchmade games
Other fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Dominion Content Depot 1131621
