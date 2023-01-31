Update 0.5.4 is live!
2 New Regions: 8 new big maps to play
Innana
Dumuzid
2 more chapters to complete the campaign
Umma, including topics such as Sheep, Wool, Copper Weapons, Fabrics, Ox cart, the Big Temple and Palaces.
Ur, including topics such as getting houses of the highest level, Bronze Weapons, Sesame Oil, Jewelry and the Ziggurat.
Other changes:
-Added a button to flip the direction of the wall gates.
-Land value requirement to get houses of higher levels has been reduced.
Changed files in this update