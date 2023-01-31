Share · View all patches · Build 10438032 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Update 0.5.4 is live!

2 New Regions: 8 new big maps to play

Innana



Dumuzid



2 more chapters to complete the campaign

Umma, including topics such as Sheep, Wool, Copper Weapons, Fabrics, Ox cart, the Big Temple and Palaces.

Ur, including topics such as getting houses of the highest level, Bronze Weapons, Sesame Oil, Jewelry and the Ziggurat.

Other changes:

-Added a button to flip the direction of the wall gates.

-Land value requirement to get houses of higher levels has been reduced.