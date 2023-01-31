 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sumerians update for 31 January 2023

New Maps

Share · View all patches · Build 10438032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.5.4 is live!

2 New Regions: 8 new big maps to play

Innana

Dumuzid

2 more chapters to complete the campaign

Umma, including topics such as Sheep, Wool, Copper Weapons, Fabrics, Ox cart, the Big Temple and Palaces.

Ur, including topics such as getting houses of the highest level, Bronze Weapons, Sesame Oil, Jewelry and the Ziggurat.

Other changes:
-Added a button to flip the direction of the wall gates.
-Land value requirement to get houses of higher levels has been reduced.

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1079511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link