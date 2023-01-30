 Skip to content

The Maze update for 30 January 2023

Boost of about 25% in performance and new Bowling Playcenter Theme added!

Build 10438020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lights will now only activate when there is a clear view to the player, that way I can add even more lights to the scene while decreasing the fps performance. Very happy about this.

Also added a new Theme, the Bowling Playcenter! You can grab the bowling balls, hit some strikes, hit some goblins, it’s great!


Also regarding the vote to see how the Themes were gonna work in the future, the results came out at 50/50:

However after talking with The Council, it was decided that the early parts of the Maze, the Themes were gonna be more blended, and the further it got, the more chaotic the Themes would get. It was a nice compromise.

Also added new pictures for the School Theme

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Increased performance by 25% by only activating lights when in view of the player.
  • Added new Theme, Bowling Playcenter.
  • Fixed opponents bugging when being damaged before or during being suspicious.
  • Fixed opponents sometimes having a lot of difficulty getting up after being knocked down.
  • Made coins worth a little bit more.
  • Fixed Music ending prematurely for non host of the server
  • Added new pictures for the School Theme.
  • Papers in the School area weren't triggering impact effects when shot at.

