Boost of about 25% in performance and new Bowling Playcenter Theme added!

Lights will now only activate when there is a clear view to the player, that way I can add even more lights to the scene while decreasing the fps performance. Very happy about this.

Also added a new Theme, the Bowling Playcenter! You can grab the bowling balls, hit some strikes, hit some goblins, it’s great!







Also regarding the vote to see how the Themes were gonna work in the future, the results came out at 50/50:



However after talking with The Council, it was decided that the early parts of the Maze, the Themes were gonna be more blended, and the further it got, the more chaotic the Themes would get. It was a nice compromise.

Also added new pictures for the School Theme



Bugs fixed and Improvements made