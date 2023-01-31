 Skip to content

Anna's Quest update for 31 January 2023

Patch 1.3.4782

Patch 1.3.4782

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added gamepad support.
  • Updated engine.
  • Reworked codebase.
  • Reworked pathfinding.
  • Major and minor bugfixes.

