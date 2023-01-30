 Skip to content

Angry Angry Shark update for 30 January 2023

Game Update 99

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Aug:
-Changed fire mode to 4 round burst exclusive
-Changed toggle fire mode to semi-auto
-Increase headshot multiplier from 1.2x -> 1.5x

