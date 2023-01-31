 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 January 2023

V. 2.43.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10437886 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Many bug fixes, that's why there's a patch
-You can now flip the wheel on the revolver when there are shells in it
-You can flip the sawn-off double barrel shotgun when there are two shells in it to close the gun
-Added a new room to infinite arena, the workshop
-Randomized the start room of level 0

Changed files in this update

Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link