-Many bug fixes, that's why there's a patch
-You can now flip the wheel on the revolver when there are shells in it
-You can flip the sawn-off double barrel shotgun when there are two shells in it to close the gun
-Added a new room to infinite arena, the workshop
-Randomized the start room of level 0
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 31 January 2023
V. 2.43.1
