SurrounDead update for 30 January 2023

Patch 1.3.2 - Intruders

Patch 1.3.2 - Intruders

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • New passive skill: Thief (Improves player speed of breaking into stuff and less chance of making noise)

  • New currency item: Credits

  • Locked safes added to map that can contain Credits & Money

  • Wandering trader now sells rare items that can be purchased with the obscure currency 'Credits'

  • Locked objects have a chance to produce noise when opening them, this will draw AI to your location

  • Reset player camera position (Change keybinding to enable)

  • Added audio when hovering over UI buttons

  • Interact UI shows keybinding and if the container is inspected or not

  • Removed keybinding for reset level and added a button in difficulty options that resets the player's level & skills

  • Added new exploration music

  • Added ability for player to sit down (keybinding in controls)

  • Added UI for when health is being regenerated (Can be disabled)

CHANGES:

  • Regen health is started by either using medical items or sitting down
  • Improved crafting so that you don't have to click back on it each time
  • To regain health (With skill) you need to have at least 15 health
  • Changes to font of interact UI
  • Increased lock picking of doors from 5s to 10s
  • Backend changes to shaders
  • Adjustments to some prices
  • Changes to foliage

BUG FIXES:

  • Fixed bug on locked objects where cancelling the progress will not cancel the animation
  • Fixed rare issue when a vehicle runs out of fuel it will go backwards
  • Fixed to random issue of zombie bosses spawning in weird positions
  • Fixed floating trees near a motel location
  • Fixed bug where you could loot hidden cache multiple times

