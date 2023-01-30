Patch 1.3.2 - Intruders

New passive skill: Thief (Improves player speed of breaking into stuff and less chance of making noise)

New currency item: Credits

Locked safes added to map that can contain Credits & Money

Wandering trader now sells rare items that can be purchased with the obscure currency 'Credits'

Locked objects have a chance to produce noise when opening them, this will draw AI to your location

Reset player camera position (Change keybinding to enable)

Added audio when hovering over UI buttons

Interact UI shows keybinding and if the container is inspected or not



Removed keybinding for reset level and added a button in difficulty options that resets the player's level & skills

Added new exploration music

Added ability for player to sit down (keybinding in controls)