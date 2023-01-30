Patch 1.3.2 - Intruders

ADDITIONS:
-
New passive skill: Thief (Improves player speed of breaking into stuff and less chance of making noise)
-
New currency item: Credits
-
Locked safes added to map that can contain Credits & Money
-
Wandering trader now sells rare items that can be purchased with the obscure currency 'Credits'
-
Locked objects have a chance to produce noise when opening them, this will draw AI to your location
-
Reset player camera position (Change keybinding to enable)
-
Added audio when hovering over UI buttons
-
Interact UI shows keybinding and if the container is inspected or not
-
Removed keybinding for reset level and added a button in difficulty options that resets the player's level & skills
-
Added new exploration music
-
Added ability for player to sit down (keybinding in controls)
-
Added UI for when health is being regenerated (Can be disabled)
CHANGES:
- Regen health is started by either using medical items or sitting down
- Improved crafting so that you don't have to click back on it each time
- To regain health (With skill) you need to have at least 15 health
- Changes to font of interact UI
- Increased lock picking of doors from 5s to 10s
- Backend changes to shaders
- Adjustments to some prices
- Changes to foliage
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed bug on locked objects where cancelling the progress will not cancel the animation
- Fixed rare issue when a vehicle runs out of fuel it will go backwards
- Fixed to random issue of zombie bosses spawning in weird positions
- Fixed floating trees near a motel location
- Fixed bug where you could loot hidden cache multiple times
