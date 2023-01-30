Profectus Beta 1.0.0 - The New World Update release

First of all, we have to mention that halfway during developement of this update, the decision was made to push vr support back indefinitely. It will still be worked on, but we can't promise that it will be part of the next update, as it probably deserves an Update of its own, due to the scale of the changes that would have to be made to the code (some of which have already been implemented such as items being put into structures if they fall into the right place).

Now let's talk about what has changed.

The old terrain system has been completely overhauled with new hilly terrain with oceans and caves. All terrain is now breakable (except for the Ground at the bottom of the world, which will stay either until the world is expanded or reworked into actual planets).

There is now flowing water with semi-realistic physics, which will later be used for structures such as water wheels and to simulate currents.

Iron tools have been added with the new process of smelting it in a bloomery.

Copper tools have been removed to fit into the 3 ages system.

Chopping down trees has now become realistic and trees can be replanted.

The ingame UI has been completely overhauled to always be in some way represented in the world.

Support for Controller input (except for in the Skin Creator and when needing to type).

Uncountable quality of life changes to make this Update feel more polished than the Alpha versions.

The developement team will take a break for a few weeks/months (while still working on fixing bugs where they occur) to work out the details of the next update, but some things have already been determined and we will share them here.