RPG Architect update for 30 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Updates

  • Fixed (hopefully, finally) the issue with traits losing values as you scroll.
  • Synchronized height of Numeric entry to match other entry.
  • Added user-friendly key names in virtual keys.
  • Added hints for Tileset slots.
  • Potential fix for "bobbing" issue with camera.
  • Spritesheet "slicing" QoL feature added.
  • Tile dimension now displayed in Video Configuration.

Changed files in this update

