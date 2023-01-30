- Fixed (hopefully, finally) the issue with traits losing values as you scroll.
- Synchronized height of Numeric entry to match other entry.
- Added user-friendly key names in virtual keys.
- Added hints for Tileset slots.
- Potential fix for "bobbing" issue with camera.
- Spritesheet "slicing" QoL feature added.
- Tile dimension now displayed in Video Configuration.
RPG Architect update for 30 January 2023
Bug Fixes and Quality of Life Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
