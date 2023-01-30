- Fixed starting a new game not resetting the save file properly
- Fixed quest labels showing variable codes instead of variable values
Dwerve update for 30 January 2023
v1.1.7 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dwerve Windows 64-bit Depot 1132761
- Loading history…
Dwerve Mac Depot 1132762
- Loading history…
Dwerve Linux Depot 1132763
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update