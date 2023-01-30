 Skip to content

Victim update for 30 January 2023

Game Version 1.5.0 Release Patch of January 30th 2023

Game Version 1.5.0 Release Patch of January 30th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Topped off the many patches over the last few days with:

-Improved Fleshy tendril sprites

-Chamber Trial aesthetic improvements

-Chamber Trial Ladder adjustments

-Various miscellaneous tweaks

