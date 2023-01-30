[1.0.17] Max Health and Teleporter Hotfix

PATCH NOTES
[1.0.17]
This is a small hotfix that fixes a major issue where players would lose their hp upgrades upon loading a new game, introduced I believe in the last patch, or possibly the one before. This also fixes an issue with the teleporters not working, and a few other minor bugs.
Huge thanks to Alan Hernandez for reporting these issues!
- Fix teleporters not sending you to the current room instead of your destination
- Fix max hp resetting to default upon loading a saved game
- Fix wave projectile bullets not spawning if you are next to a wall
- Fix vibration for pistol not turning off when vibration is disabled in the options menu
Changed files in this update