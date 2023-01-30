 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 30 January 2023

[1.0.17] Max Health and Teleporter Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10437627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[1.0.17]

This is a small hotfix that fixes a major issue where players would lose their hp upgrades upon loading a new game, introduced I believe in the last patch, or possibly the one before. This also fixes an issue with the teleporters not working, and a few other minor bugs.

Huge thanks to Alan Hernandez for reporting these issues!

  • Fix teleporters not sending you to the current room instead of your destination
  • Fix max hp resetting to default upon loading a saved game
  • Fix wave projectile bullets not spawning if you are next to a wall
  • Fix vibration for pistol not turning off when vibration is disabled in the options menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link