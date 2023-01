Hotfix (0.12.07) notes

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.11.13) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed the issue that made some players experience freeze on the map loading screen.

Fixed the issue that caused the settler to get stuck in place and ignore bartering if the barter was initiated while the merchant was in the Merchant Stall.

Fixed the issue where relocate functionality didn't work properly upon save/load in some cases.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to carry the other one to the regular bed, even when an infirmary bed was present nearby.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of the “Train” marker on pets, if the “Train all” button was used from the Overview Panel. This was just a visual bug.

Fixed the issue that caused pen markers to be linked to the wrong pens.

“Prioritize removing” and “Prioritize relocate” have been added to the right-click menu.

Known issues:

Certain players on large maps can experience large FPS drops. We’re looking into it.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again but the chances for that to occur are significantly lower. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel