v0.6.9 - Challegent

- Added more 9 Achivement
- Rework settings panel
+ Added toggle the sound of basic attacks
- Added toggle the sound of exp
- Added 5 challegent
+ no reroll
- no revive
- no crit
- no regen
- one item in chest
