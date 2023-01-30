 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 30 January 2023

v0.6.9 - Challegent

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added more 9 Achivement
    - Rework settings panel
    + Added toggle the sound of basic attacks
  • Added toggle the sound of exp
    - Added 5 challegent
    + no reroll
  • no revive
  • no crit
  • no regen
  • one item in chest

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
