Token spawn fix

Fixed a bug where coins for the ammo machine did not appear.
The second episode is 40% ready after its completion, there will be an exit from early access.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed a bug where coins for the ammo machine did not appear.
The second episode is 40% ready after its completion, there will be an exit from early access.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update