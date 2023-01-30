Patch Notes v0.4.0

Fixed some long standing bugs:

**Fixed multiple instances where the given clues were incorrect when there were duplicate letters in either the submitted word or the word to crack. Now, the following will happen:

If the submitted word has letters that occur more than once (e.g. FEET), and the word to crack only has it once (e.g. FEAT), then only one letter (the first occurrence) from the submitted word will be highlighted.**

This one is really frustrating, and I apologise for the instances where this would make you want to not play.

When asked to 'press any key' between rounds, if a letter is pressed, it will not fall through to the next word's submission

Fixed an instance where 5 letter words were counting towards 6 letter achievements

If there are any new features that you'd like to see, or any other bugs, please post on the steam discussion page.