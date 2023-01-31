Hello friends!

Today's update features a big batch of optimisations for the game, we have a new item that facilitates watering, and a number of bug fixes are also included.

As always, we look forward to receiving feedback from you here on the forums or on our social media channels! We thank you for your valuable input!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.8.3

ADDED

New crafting recipe: sprinklers. Sprinklers are unlocked when you reach Farming level 2.

Stable: added a sign showing the name of your horse.

Items: The description now shows the purchase price and the selling price.

Horses produce manure.

Doberman ears: the default third party 3D model came with cropped ears; we modified this 3D model to make the ears look “natural”. – A Steam user informed us about the ear cropping practice and we at Family Devs, as the animal lovers we are, were completely unaware of it and appalled of it. Thus, we decided to update the 3D model. Thanks for bringing it to our attention!

Better optimised LODs.

Daily routines of the NPCs.

Cooking: adjusted how and how fast this skill levels up.

Crafting: adjusted how and how fast this skill levels up.

UI improvements.

Fries: sell price and buy price.

Tomato soup: sell price and buy price.

The placement mode has been improved.

The Social tab.

The Map.



Dobermann with natural floppy ears.

FIXED