 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

reflex runner update for 30 January 2023

Updates for 1-30-2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10437354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new end-game area with play through stats.
Added League Banners based on total deaths on the entire play through.
Added 8 new achievements

  • 2 are hidden items located on levels
  • 6 are for the league placements upon game completion

Changed files in this update

Depot 2121771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link