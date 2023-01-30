Game patch 1.4.0.4

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a problem with the fake shadows improvement introduced in version 1.4.0, which would sometimes cause them to stop rendering.
Version 1.4.0.4:
- fixed fake shadows ceasing to render when following a certain order of actions
- fixed vent entry visuals being glitched due to an oversight related to the updated fake shadows rendering system
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update