 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intravenous update for 30 January 2023

Game patch 1.4.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10437328 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a problem with the fake shadows improvement introduced in version 1.4.0, which would sometimes cause them to stop rendering.

Version 1.4.0.4:

  • fixed fake shadows ceasing to render when following a certain order of actions
  • fixed vent entry visuals being glitched due to an oversight related to the updated fake shadows rendering system

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter
YouTube

Changed files in this update

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link