Game patch 1.4.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10437328 · Last edited 30 January 2023 – 20:26:23 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a problem with the fake shadows improvement introduced in version 1.4.0, which would sometimes cause them to stop rendering.

Version 1.4.0.4:

fixed fake shadows ceasing to render when following a certain order of actions

fixed vent entry visuals being glitched due to an oversight related to the updated fake shadows rendering system

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Social media

Twitter

YouTube