Fire of Life: New Day update for 30 January 2023

Bug Fix Monday! (I know I did a lot of them today)

  • Reconfigured settings to use ShowMenu
  • Added a Clear Persistent option to Content Settings
  • Fixed the Bria and Emily not appearing.
  • Added a persistent that will check to see if the Extra menu is unlocked so it doesn't unlock erroneously.

