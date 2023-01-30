- Reconfigured settings to use ShowMenu
- Added a Clear Persistent option to Content Settings
- Fixed the Bria and Emily not appearing.
- Added a persistent that will check to see if the Extra menu is unlocked so it doesn't unlock erroneously.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 30 January 2023
Bug Fix Monday! (I know I did a lot of them today)
