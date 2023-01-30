Build 0.1.9.6

Moon added & Revisions

A huge thank you goes out to Venny for feedback and reported bugs.

Added: Cerberus Moon with constant orbit.

Change: Harvesting is now disabled while operating vehicles.

Change: Removed noticable click in a footstep sound.

Change: Harvest target radius reduced to 0.5

Change: Water bottle item now restores 20 hydro.

Change: Camp Generator mesh adjusted for better placing.

Bugfix: Collision box for Frame Glass corrected.

Bugfix: Harvesting while looking up is disabled.

Known Issues or work in progress:

Moon position resets when quitting and reloading game.

No collision for some objects and base parts.

Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.