Medusa Frontier update for 30 January 2023

Build 0.1.9.6

Moon added & Revisions
A huge thank you goes out to Venny for feedback and reported bugs.

Added: Cerberus Moon with constant orbit.
Change: Harvesting is now disabled while operating vehicles.
Change: Removed noticable click in a footstep sound.
Change: Harvest target radius reduced to 0.5
Change: Water bottle item now restores 20 hydro.
Change: Camp Generator mesh adjusted for better placing.
Bugfix: Collision box for Frame Glass corrected.
Bugfix: Harvesting while looking up is disabled.

Known Issues or work in progress:
Moon position resets when quitting and reloading game.
No collision for some objects and base parts.
Glass is brighter than other objects during night hours.

