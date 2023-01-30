 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Lore update for 30 January 2023

Fear softlocking fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 10437182 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Trait that deals extra damage to summons working now
  • Fixed some traits not cycling based on scene changes as they should
  • Fixed First Aid using the wrong multiplier in camp
  • Fixed Fleeing in fear softlock. Was using a wrong vector for checking flee position

Changed files in this update

Depot 2227131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link