Fear softlocking fixed!

- Trait that deals extra damage to summons working now
- Fixed some traits not cycling based on scene changes as they should
- Fixed First Aid using the wrong multiplier in camp
- Fixed Fleeing in fear softlock. Was using a wrong vector for checking flee position
Caves of Lore update for 30 January 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
