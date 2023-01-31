GAME UPDATE 1.0.2.4

Hi,

A couple of reviews have pointed out how awful the "left-handed" keyboard control mapping is. Stupidly, I set it up for my laptop, which means it doesn't work at all well on a standard keyboard, and my laptop isn't a common layout either, so double dumbness!

So, I've done the following...

Added a replacement "left-handed" mapping with I, J, K, L for movement, and so on.

Retained the old "left handed" mapping but with a couple of changes to make it work with more laptops. (No longer using a backslash key, which seems to move around a lot across different layouts!) This one is named "Keyboard (L - laptop)" in the options.

As per usual, you'll get the best experience with a gamepad. But, hopefully, these tweaks will help anyone who does want to use keyboard controls ahead of the full remapping support which is still coming in the next major update.

In case of issues, the previous version of the build can be accessed through Manage -> Properties -> Betas and entering "PREVIOUSBUILD" as the access code. (The previous build is now set to version 1.0.2.3).

IMPORTANT NOTE: The savegame version has changed. If you go back to the previous version of the game after running the new one, you will lose your savegame.

Thanks,

Richard (Red Phantom Games)