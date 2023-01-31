Preparing for the Future - Update 1.16

**

Hey everyone,

**

We are back with a brand new update!

This update primarily focuses on behind-the-scenes improvements, these improvements will give us the tools to make the game feel and play better than ever before.

In the meantime, we have a few new additions we wanted to let you know about.

Horse Coats!

We've added 16 new coat options for you to try out, including new Pinto, Overo, Dapple, and Roan Coats

Below are a few of our favourite coats!

Last year's Player Survey

We would like to say a massive thank you for participating in the survey and sharing your feedback. We will start working on the areas that need improvement, as identified by your responses.

That's all for this update folks, Don’t forget to check out the community to keep up to date with the recent news, and competitions. Until next time, happy Racing/Riding everyone.

Change List

Updated Game engine to improve stability

The Freeride Ranch map has been visually upgraded.

16 new horse patterns

Bug Fixes