Nucleares update for 30 January 2023

Patch notes: B 0.2.03.009

Build 10436908

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed:

Important: Previous savegames are not compatible with this update.

  • Fixed the bug in the generator set and the emergency batteries, which did not work correctly in certain circumstances. Thanks to Powergeamer1 for reporting this bug and helping me understand it, it was one of the weirdest bugs!

  • Fixed the bug that prevented picking up some items after a savegame.

  • Fixed a bug in the reactor core, during the animation of the Cherenkov effect.

  • Fixed the error that caused AO to take a long time to start the plant maintenance analysis tasks.

The following items are added enhancements:

  • A Geiger counter was added, to be able to determine the levels of contamination.

  • Added "charging battery" animation in AO.

  • Added visual representation of damage on steam generators (texture and particle effects).

  • Added the "Discard" button in the machines and devices section of the tablet, to be able to discard damaged and unusable machines or devices.

