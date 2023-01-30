Patch 1.4.8 for January 30th 2023

-Various Aesthetic and Layer adjustments within the Catacombs and the Ashes
-The Head Spine Threat can now be obliterated by spikes
-Ladder adjustments in one specific room within the Catacomb Trials
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
-Various Aesthetic and Layer adjustments within the Catacombs and the Ashes
-The Head Spine Threat can now be obliterated by spikes
-Ladder adjustments in one specific room within the Catacomb Trials
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update