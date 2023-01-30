 Skip to content

Victim update for 30 January 2023

Patch 1.4.8 for January 30th 2023

Patch 1.4.8 for January 30th 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Various Aesthetic and Layer adjustments within the Catacombs and the Ashes

-The Head Spine Threat can now be obliterated by spikes

-Ladder adjustments in one specific room within the Catacomb Trials

