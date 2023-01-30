Mischievous Monday #25

Welcome back wretched. :]
Still going through all the various bits and bobs that's built up based on feedback and just stuff that needs finishing off.
A new Heroic Force has been added called Mini-Boss Veterans. At level 1 all mini-bosses gain new abilities (eg the High Wizard fires projectiles during their orbital attack, Archer fires a hail of Ballista Arrows, Shinobi learns to teleport, Fanatic reveals more of his balls, etc). At level 2 those mini-bosses drop a Hero Soul. And at level 3 King Gigald summons a random Shade Mini-Boss to defend him who is a weaker version of a regular mini-boss and drops some nice shiny diamonds and Occult Hearts. These Shade Mini-bosses are also now used in New Game Forever where King Gigald will summon one for each loop.
Sinned Deamologist class...
- Added a new meta called Sinous Storm which creates a lightning storm when raising a Deamon/Diablos.
- Added a new meta called Sinful Spellious which casts the Sinful Incitements spell if you're hurt or summon a Deamon/Diablos.
- Diablos Whisperings meta: Diablos minions now only count as a Deamon for minion cap purposes (this replaces the old version where Diablos reduce the Deamon cap by -1 instead of -2).
- Added an extra 'Possession Intrusion' meta, boosting the max Deamon cap by +1.
- Sinful Aura meta: The aura size is now based on how many Deamons/Diablos minions you have.
Vampire Survivor class...
- Marrow Succor meta: The Max Health Boost reduction whilst Invincible now only applies if your current Invincibility frames are more than normal (eg from Bernard's Watch).
Cyclop Exile class...
- You can now use Banishes when choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell (assuming you have a spare re-roll).
- Added a new meta called Two-Eyed Soul which offers 2 items from a Hero Soul pickup boneraise instead of 1.
- Divine Divination meta: This now gives +4 re-rolls per Seal (instead of +2).
- Cyclopian Muggings meta: Any enemies killed by the Meaty Club relic will now drop double the Bones (this replaces the old version where Cyclop enemies dropped double gems if killed by the Club).
- Morgzoloth Affinity meta: Morgzoloth Diablos now count as a Deamon (instead of not counting for any cap).
Psycho Possessed class...
- Added a new meta called Identity Decision which gives you a choice what class possesses you.
- Added a new meta called Identity Instability which allows you to re-roll the class choice at the expense of a Soul meta.
Beast Whisperer class...
- Added a new meta called Divergent Savagery which boosts all Tamed minion Damage (each different Tamed minion boosts it further).
- Boulder Ogre minion: Increased the speed it regains its Boulder. Increased the size of the Boulder shockwave and it now knocks back enemies. Also added a visual effect (the effect was previously invisible).
- Electro Totem minion: Increased its Attack Speed.
Some misc stuff...
- When choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell, if you re-roll then the new items now won't be any of the old items (useful for Cyclop class!)
- The 'Grimoire Necromancy Fulfilment' achievement has been split into 8 achievements based on the minion group types (eg Skelly, Bro, Deamon, Waxen, etc). If you already have all of a groups items then opening the Necromany menu will trigger those achievements.
- Gardener's World achievement: Clarified in the description it must be in Architect Mode.
- Added a new setting called Tabbed Silence which mutes the music when tabbed out.
- Settings - Font Type - Super HD: Button tips will now show using the HD font instead of sprites (so non-english letters work).
- Settings - Mouse Support - Full: Menus now won't show the Confirm button tip if clicking won't do anything (eg you're not hovered over an option).
- Settings - Mouse Support - Full: When choosing a game mode, class, or meta, the central icon is now gold when active (so you know what you're clicking).
- Compendium - Itemography: Re-arranged some of the relics and spells so similar sorts of items are close to each other.
- Online Leaderboards: Your name now shows in pink and the current View is now shown next to the class name.
- Keepsake Key meta: It can no longer give a Bootiful Chesty minion or a class based minion you can't raise (eg Waxen/Tamed).
- Deamonous Bell-ead minion: He now generates his shockwave attack from both you and him (instead of just you).
- Mighty Mucusoums minion: He will now move towards Bosses and nearby enemies (instead of just randomly bouncing around).
- Heart Wrangler spell: Added an extra random amount of hearts based on the cast power level.
- Goliath Cyclopian enemy: They now have a chance of dropping a gem upon death.
- Mauseleum Awakening - New Game Forever: Reduced the Max Health multiplier of King Gigald in NGF loops (his fights were a bit too long).
And bug fixes...
- The Lunatic Fanatic Bosshunter achievement wasn't triggering.
- Creative Plaything: The Treasured Chesty contraption could cause a crash.
- Creative Plaything - Souleater Dealer: He wasn't allowing you to re-roll if you had no Soul meta.
- Necrotic Skirmishes - Choose Map: When using full Mouse Support the active icon was incorrect.
- Keepsake Key meta: This was resetting when you first booted up the game and when entering Creative Plaything mode.
- Goblusious - Giga Banishments - Some Banished Necromancy weren't displaying the correct name.
- Sinned Deamologist class - Deamonic Sinew meta: Giantous Deamonous minions were giving double the bonus Max Health.
- Meldum Afflicted class: He could get the Meldus Spores relic which was pointless.
- Sorcerer Hollow class: If you gained a 'Magical Bum Bag' relic it could cause a crash (eg in Creative Plaything mode).
- Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Muggings meta: This was only working if you had the 'Cyclopian Most Wanted' meta.
- Beast Whisperer class - Divergent Invigoration meta: This was only working if you had the 'Divergent Tamings' meta.
- Boneraise: Some minions that you would usually need a Hero Soul to raise could be Sealed and would be offered in a regular Boneraise (eg Werewolf Prince).
- When starting a game with some Max Health meta boosts your base health wouldn't start at the cap.
- Loot Box relic: If it contained an Occult Potion it wasn't giving you the Occult Health.
- Contraptor Spirit spell: This could create a contraption you haven't yet unlocked.
- Contraptor Spirit spell: When cast it would shunt a Big Pot Bro down.
- Treasure Chests: They were creating gold coins in the Creative Plaything mode.
- Eggcelent Eggy minion: It could give some minions that you don't have the correct class meta for.
- Eggcelent Eggy minion: It wasn't able to give you a Bestial Boy, Werewolf, or Werewolf Prince minion.
- Tamed Boulder Ogre minion: The Boulder's shockwave attack wasn't being added to the minion's Damage stat.
- Level 2 Champion enemy: This was using the level 1 sprite.
Enjoy! :]
