Boneraiser Minions update for 30 January 2023

Mischievous Monday #25

Mischievous Monday #25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back wretched. :]

Still going through all the various bits and bobs that's built up based on feedback and just stuff that needs finishing off.

A new Heroic Force has been added called Mini-Boss Veterans. At level 1 all mini-bosses gain new abilities (eg the High Wizard fires projectiles during their orbital attack, Archer fires a hail of Ballista Arrows, Shinobi learns to teleport, Fanatic reveals more of his balls, etc). At level 2 those mini-bosses drop a Hero Soul. And at level 3 King Gigald summons a random Shade Mini-Boss to defend him who is a weaker version of a regular mini-boss and drops some nice shiny diamonds and Occult Hearts. These Shade Mini-bosses are also now used in New Game Forever where King Gigald will summon one for each loop.

Sinned Deamologist class...

  • Added a new meta called Sinous Storm which creates a lightning storm when raising a Deamon/Diablos.
  • Added a new meta called Sinful Spellious which casts the Sinful Incitements spell if you're hurt or summon a Deamon/Diablos.
  • Diablos Whisperings meta: Diablos minions now only count as a Deamon for minion cap purposes (this replaces the old version where Diablos reduce the Deamon cap by -1 instead of -2).
  • Added an extra 'Possession Intrusion' meta, boosting the max Deamon cap by +1.
  • Sinful Aura meta: The aura size is now based on how many Deamons/Diablos minions you have.

Vampire Survivor class...

  • Marrow Succor meta: The Max Health Boost reduction whilst Invincible now only applies if your current Invincibility frames are more than normal (eg from Bernard's Watch).

Cyclop Exile class...

  • You can now use Banishes when choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell (assuming you have a spare re-roll).
  • Added a new meta called Two-Eyed Soul which offers 2 items from a Hero Soul pickup boneraise instead of 1.
  • Divine Divination meta: This now gives +4 re-rolls per Seal (instead of +2).
  • Cyclopian Muggings meta: Any enemies killed by the Meaty Club relic will now drop double the Bones (this replaces the old version where Cyclop enemies dropped double gems if killed by the Club).
  • Morgzoloth Affinity meta: Morgzoloth Diablos now count as a Deamon (instead of not counting for any cap).

Psycho Possessed class...

  • Added a new meta called Identity Decision which gives you a choice what class possesses you.
  • Added a new meta called Identity Instability which allows you to re-roll the class choice at the expense of a Soul meta.

Beast Whisperer class...

  • Added a new meta called Divergent Savagery which boosts all Tamed minion Damage (each different Tamed minion boosts it further).
  • Boulder Ogre minion: Increased the speed it regains its Boulder. Increased the size of the Boulder shockwave and it now knocks back enemies. Also added a visual effect (the effect was previously invisible).
  • Electro Totem minion: Increased its Attack Speed.

Some misc stuff...

  • When choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell, if you re-roll then the new items now won't be any of the old items (useful for Cyclop class!)
  • The 'Grimoire Necromancy Fulfilment' achievement has been split into 8 achievements based on the minion group types (eg Skelly, Bro, Deamon, Waxen, etc). If you already have all of a groups items then opening the Necromany menu will trigger those achievements.
  • Gardener's World achievement: Clarified in the description it must be in Architect Mode.
  • Added a new setting called Tabbed Silence which mutes the music when tabbed out.
  • Settings - Font Type - Super HD: Button tips will now show using the HD font instead of sprites (so non-english letters work).
  • Settings - Mouse Support - Full: Menus now won't show the Confirm button tip if clicking won't do anything (eg you're not hovered over an option).
  • Settings - Mouse Support - Full: When choosing a game mode, class, or meta, the central icon is now gold when active (so you know what you're clicking).
  • Compendium - Itemography: Re-arranged some of the relics and spells so similar sorts of items are close to each other.
  • Online Leaderboards: Your name now shows in pink and the current View is now shown next to the class name.
  • Keepsake Key meta: It can no longer give a Bootiful Chesty minion or a class based minion you can't raise (eg Waxen/Tamed).
  • Deamonous Bell-ead minion: He now generates his shockwave attack from both you and him (instead of just you).
  • Mighty Mucusoums minion: He will now move towards Bosses and nearby enemies (instead of just randomly bouncing around).
  • Heart Wrangler spell: Added an extra random amount of hearts based on the cast power level.
  • Goliath Cyclopian enemy: They now have a chance of dropping a gem upon death.
  • Mauseleum Awakening - New Game Forever: Reduced the Max Health multiplier of King Gigald in NGF loops (his fights were a bit too long).

And bug fixes...

  • The Lunatic Fanatic Bosshunter achievement wasn't triggering.
  • Creative Plaything: The Treasured Chesty contraption could cause a crash.
  • Creative Plaything - Souleater Dealer: He wasn't allowing you to re-roll if you had no Soul meta.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes - Choose Map: When using full Mouse Support the active icon was incorrect.
  • Keepsake Key meta: This was resetting when you first booted up the game and when entering Creative Plaything mode.
  • Goblusious - Giga Banishments - Some Banished Necromancy weren't displaying the correct name.
  • Sinned Deamologist class - Deamonic Sinew meta: Giantous Deamonous minions were giving double the bonus Max Health.
  • Meldum Afflicted class: He could get the Meldus Spores relic which was pointless.
  • Sorcerer Hollow class: If you gained a 'Magical Bum Bag' relic it could cause a crash (eg in Creative Plaything mode).
  • Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Muggings meta: This was only working if you had the 'Cyclopian Most Wanted' meta.
  • Beast Whisperer class - Divergent Invigoration meta: This was only working if you had the 'Divergent Tamings' meta.
  • Boneraise: Some minions that you would usually need a Hero Soul to raise could be Sealed and would be offered in a regular Boneraise (eg Werewolf Prince).
  • When starting a game with some Max Health meta boosts your base health wouldn't start at the cap.
  • Loot Box relic: If it contained an Occult Potion it wasn't giving you the Occult Health.
  • Contraptor Spirit spell: This could create a contraption you haven't yet unlocked.
  • Contraptor Spirit spell: When cast it would shunt a Big Pot Bro down.
  • Treasure Chests: They were creating gold coins in the Creative Plaything mode.
  • Eggcelent Eggy minion: It could give some minions that you don't have the correct class meta for.
  • Eggcelent Eggy minion: It wasn't able to give you a Bestial Boy, Werewolf, or Werewolf Prince minion.
  • Tamed Boulder Ogre minion: The Boulder's shockwave attack wasn't being added to the minion's Damage stat.
  • Level 2 Champion enemy: This was using the level 1 sprite.

Enjoy! :]

