Mischievous Monday #25

Welcome back wretched. :]

Still going through all the various bits and bobs that's built up based on feedback and just stuff that needs finishing off.

A new Heroic Force has been added called Mini-Boss Veterans. At level 1 all mini-bosses gain new abilities (eg the High Wizard fires projectiles during their orbital attack, Archer fires a hail of Ballista Arrows, Shinobi learns to teleport, Fanatic reveals more of his balls, etc). At level 2 those mini-bosses drop a Hero Soul. And at level 3 King Gigald summons a random Shade Mini-Boss to defend him who is a weaker version of a regular mini-boss and drops some nice shiny diamonds and Occult Hearts. These Shade Mini-bosses are also now used in New Game Forever where King Gigald will summon one for each loop.

Sinned Deamologist class...

Added a new meta called Sinous Storm which creates a lightning storm when raising a Deamon/Diablos.

Added a new meta called Sinful Spellious which casts the Sinful Incitements spell if you're hurt or summon a Deamon/Diablos.

Diablos Whisperings meta: Diablos minions now only count as a Deamon for minion cap purposes (this replaces the old version where Diablos reduce the Deamon cap by -1 instead of -2).

Added an extra 'Possession Intrusion' meta, boosting the max Deamon cap by +1.

Sinful Aura meta: The aura size is now based on how many Deamons/Diablos minions you have.

Vampire Survivor class...

Marrow Succor meta: The Max Health Boost reduction whilst Invincible now only applies if your current Invincibility frames are more than normal (eg from Bernard's Watch).

Cyclop Exile class...

You can now use Banishes when choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell (assuming you have a spare re-roll).

Added a new meta called Two-Eyed Soul which offers 2 items from a Hero Soul pickup boneraise instead of 1.

Divine Divination meta: This now gives +4 re-rolls per Seal (instead of +2).

Cyclopian Muggings meta: Any enemies killed by the Meaty Club relic will now drop double the Bones (this replaces the old version where Cyclop enemies dropped double gems if killed by the Club).

Morgzoloth Affinity meta: Morgzoloth Diablos now count as a Deamon (instead of not counting for any cap).

Psycho Possessed class...

Added a new meta called Identity Decision which gives you a choice what class possesses you.

Added a new meta called Identity Instability which allows you to re-roll the class choice at the expense of a Soul meta.

Beast Whisperer class...

Added a new meta called Divergent Savagery which boosts all Tamed minion Damage (each different Tamed minion boosts it further).

Boulder Ogre minion: Increased the speed it regains its Boulder. Increased the size of the Boulder shockwave and it now knocks back enemies. Also added a visual effect (the effect was previously invisible).

Electro Totem minion: Increased its Attack Speed.

Some misc stuff...

When choosing a boneraise, relic, or spell, if you re-roll then the new items now won't be any of the old items (useful for Cyclop class!)

The 'Grimoire Necromancy Fulfilment' achievement has been split into 8 achievements based on the minion group types (eg Skelly, Bro, Deamon, Waxen, etc). If you already have all of a groups items then opening the Necromany menu will trigger those achievements.

Gardener's World achievement: Clarified in the description it must be in Architect Mode.

Added a new setting called Tabbed Silence which mutes the music when tabbed out.

Settings - Font Type - Super HD: Button tips will now show using the HD font instead of sprites (so non-english letters work).

Settings - Mouse Support - Full: Menus now won't show the Confirm button tip if clicking won't do anything (eg you're not hovered over an option).

Settings - Mouse Support - Full: When choosing a game mode, class, or meta, the central icon is now gold when active (so you know what you're clicking).

Compendium - Itemography: Re-arranged some of the relics and spells so similar sorts of items are close to each other.

Online Leaderboards: Your name now shows in pink and the current View is now shown next to the class name.

Keepsake Key meta: It can no longer give a Bootiful Chesty minion or a class based minion you can't raise (eg Waxen/Tamed).

Deamonous Bell-ead minion: He now generates his shockwave attack from both you and him (instead of just you).

Mighty Mucusoums minion: He will now move towards Bosses and nearby enemies (instead of just randomly bouncing around).

Heart Wrangler spell: Added an extra random amount of hearts based on the cast power level.

Goliath Cyclopian enemy: They now have a chance of dropping a gem upon death.

Mauseleum Awakening - New Game Forever: Reduced the Max Health multiplier of King Gigald in NGF loops (his fights were a bit too long).

And bug fixes...

The Lunatic Fanatic Bosshunter achievement wasn't triggering.

Creative Plaything: The Treasured Chesty contraption could cause a crash.

Creative Plaything - Souleater Dealer: He wasn't allowing you to re-roll if you had no Soul meta.

Necrotic Skirmishes - Choose Map: When using full Mouse Support the active icon was incorrect.

Keepsake Key meta: This was resetting when you first booted up the game and when entering Creative Plaything mode.

Goblusious - Giga Banishments - Some Banished Necromancy weren't displaying the correct name.

Sinned Deamologist class - Deamonic Sinew meta: Giantous Deamonous minions were giving double the bonus Max Health.

Meldum Afflicted class: He could get the Meldus Spores relic which was pointless.

Sorcerer Hollow class: If you gained a 'Magical Bum Bag' relic it could cause a crash (eg in Creative Plaything mode).

Cyclop Exile class - Cyclopian Muggings meta: This was only working if you had the 'Cyclopian Most Wanted' meta.

Beast Whisperer class - Divergent Invigoration meta: This was only working if you had the 'Divergent Tamings' meta.

Boneraise: Some minions that you would usually need a Hero Soul to raise could be Sealed and would be offered in a regular Boneraise (eg Werewolf Prince).

When starting a game with some Max Health meta boosts your base health wouldn't start at the cap.

Loot Box relic: If it contained an Occult Potion it wasn't giving you the Occult Health.

Contraptor Spirit spell: This could create a contraption you haven't yet unlocked.

Contraptor Spirit spell: When cast it would shunt a Big Pot Bro down.

Treasure Chests: They were creating gold coins in the Creative Plaything mode.

Eggcelent Eggy minion: It could give some minions that you don't have the correct class meta for.

Eggcelent Eggy minion: It wasn't able to give you a Bestial Boy, Werewolf, or Werewolf Prince minion.

Tamed Boulder Ogre minion: The Boulder's shockwave attack wasn't being added to the minion's Damage stat.

Level 2 Champion enemy: This was using the level 1 sprite.

Enjoy! :]