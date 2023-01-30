 Skip to content

Bloody Hell update for 30 January 2023

January 30th bug fixes

January 30th bug fixes

  • Added V-sync option
  • Added Discord Rich Presence
  • Fixed bug that caused "last secret upgrade" to not appear
  • Fixed issue with vulture bouncing on chickens
  • Fixed issue with certain holes that you could walk on
  • Fixed other small problems

