- Added V-sync option
- Added Discord Rich Presence
- Fixed bug that caused "last secret upgrade" to not appear
- Fixed issue with vulture bouncing on chickens
- Fixed issue with certain holes that you could walk on
- Fixed other small problems
Bloody Hell update for 30 January 2023
January 30th bug fixes
