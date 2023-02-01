 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Construction Simulator update for 1 February 2023

Construction Simulator – Update #4 is available for download!

Share · View all patches · Build 10436644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good news: We just released Update #4 for Construction Simulator! Next to a number of bug fixes and game improvements this update introduces a dedicated task assignment screen within the job planning section for multiplayer sessions as well as some major improvements when using a dozer. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Construction Simulator – Update #4

Fixes and game improvements

  • Added new dedicated task assignment screen in job planning section
  • New input actions (shortcuts) were added for some functions which were only accessible through the radial menu
  • Machines without indicators do not show UI indicators anymore
  • Reduced memory load in different parts of the game to prevent crashes
  • Improved loading of scenario
  • Multiple multiplayer fixes regarding forklifts and cargo objects
  • Fixed a number of multiplayer desync issues
  • Fixed CAT 745C spilling lots of material when auto-filling
  • Numerous issues were fixed that could cause soil to appear or disappear when digging or dozing

Dozing Updates:

  • You can now use dozers to push gravel and sand without losing material
  • The resistance of the soil is now simulated. The dozer will slow down depending on the amount being pushed. The CAT D8T can push the most soil at once but lacks the ability to yaw the blade.
  • Depending on the selected job scope it is more challenging to flatten areas with the dozer
  • You can disable this behavior completely by using the gameplay setting “simplified leveling”. If disabled, you will have to manually push all the soil out of the area which needs to be flattened. Alternatively, you can pick it up with loaders and dumpers.

Your Construction Simulator team
https://updates.construction-simulator.com/

Changed files in this update

Project Liebcat Content Depot 1273401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link