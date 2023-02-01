Construction Simulator – Update #4 is available for download!

Good news: We just released Update #4 for Construction Simulator! Next to a number of bug fixes and game improvements this update introduces a dedicated task assignment screen within the job planning section for multiplayer sessions as well as some major improvements when using a dozer. Here are the detailed patch notes:
Construction Simulator – Update #4
Fixes and game improvements
- Added new dedicated task assignment screen in job planning section
- New input actions (shortcuts) were added for some functions which were only accessible through the radial menu
- Machines without indicators do not show UI indicators anymore
- Reduced memory load in different parts of the game to prevent crashes
- Improved loading of scenario
- Multiple multiplayer fixes regarding forklifts and cargo objects
- Fixed a number of multiplayer desync issues
- Fixed CAT 745C spilling lots of material when auto-filling
- Numerous issues were fixed that could cause soil to appear or disappear when digging or dozing
Dozing Updates:
- You can now use dozers to push gravel and sand without losing material
- The resistance of the soil is now simulated. The dozer will slow down depending on the amount being pushed. The CAT D8T can push the most soil at once but lacks the ability to yaw the blade.
- Depending on the selected job scope it is more challenging to flatten areas with the dozer
- You can disable this behavior completely by using the gameplay setting “simplified leveling”. If disabled, you will have to manually push all the soil out of the area which needs to be flattened. Alternatively, you can pick it up with loaders and dumpers.
Your Construction Simulator team
https://updates.construction-simulator.com/
