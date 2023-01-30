Version 0.631 Alpha

Info
If you miss your sluiceboxes for the big washingplant, please go to the store and buy the sluiceboxes.
WIP : Selling Point
Localization
■ Added missing localization
■ Changed some localization
Help
■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing popup messages
Inputs
■ Added option to change input sensitivity for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added option to change input sensitivity for vehicle "miniexcavator01"
Changed
■ Changed price sign location for item "washingplantportable02_sluciebox01" at the store
■ Changed price sign location for item "washingplantportable02_sluciebox02" at the store
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with stealing items
■ Fixed error with collision between some items
■ Fixed error with missing npc "customizer"
■ Fixed error with collision issue between loadingbay and object "container"
■ Fixed error with missing parts for item "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with missing price label for "smeltingfurnace01" at the store
■ Fixed error with missing object "barrier" at claim 05
■ Fixed error with show chain for item "washingplantportable02" while attached to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with collision issue between attached items and landscape/voxel
■ Fixed error with reset rotation for item "safe01" if player held the item
■ Fixed error with item collision with item "safe01"
Improvements
■ Improved performanced (found an issue with default item on map)
Removed
■ Removed some code that sometimes appears on screen
