Gold Hunter update for 30 January 2023

Version 0.631 Alpha

If you miss your sluiceboxes for the big washingplant, please go to the store and buy the sluiceboxes.

WIP : Selling Point

Localization

■ Added missing localization

■ Changed some localization

Help

■ Added missing help instructions
■ Added missing popup messages

Inputs

■ Added option to change input sensitivity for vehicle "excavator01"
■ Added option to change input sensitivity for vehicle "miniexcavator01"

Changed

■ Changed price sign location for item "washingplantportable02_sluciebox01" at the store
■ Changed price sign location for item "washingplantportable02_sluciebox02" at the store

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with stealing items
■ Fixed error with collision between some items
■ Fixed error with missing npc "customizer"
■ Fixed error with collision issue between loadingbay and object "container"
■ Fixed error with missing parts for item "washingplantportable02"
■ Fixed error with missing price label for "smeltingfurnace01" at the store
■ Fixed error with missing object "barrier" at claim 05
■ Fixed error with show chain for item "washingplantportable02" while attached to vehicle "excavator01"
■ Fixed error with collision issue between attached items and landscape/voxel
■ Fixed error with reset rotation for item "safe01" if player held the item
■ Fixed error with item collision with item "safe01"

Improvements

■ Improved performanced (found an issue with default item on map)

Removed

■ Removed some code that sometimes appears on screen

