Cursed Crew Playtest update for 30 January 2023

Closed Alpha v0.11.0759 - patch

Fixed:

  • Game sometimes stuck in black screen in certain circumstances.
  • Projectiles not entering ships properly at high game speeds/low frame rates. This fix also prevent errors when ships get cleaned up.
  • Game not cleaned up properly after killing enemy crew.
  • Ships sinking after crew is killed causing issues.
  • Standing on stairs makes you unreachable for melee attacks
  • Player can get out of bounds after entering enemy ship
  • Character hat/hair drawing issues
  • Several hauling issues
  • Projectiles being fired to/from roofed areas to/from other decks
  • Ships don't sink at 100% flood lvl
  • Player movement animation getting stuck when being hit while moving
  • Floating skulls sometimes get out of the ship bounds
  • Rifle muzzle flashes not destroying, accumulating objects in the scene.

Changed

  • Ropes from harpoons/hooks now attach immediately when they reach the other ship, prevening some drawing issues
  • Added minimal 3x4k resolution support. Won't always look pretty, but at least all menu buttons are accessible.

