Closed Alpha v0.11.0759 - patch

Fixed:
- Game sometimes stuck in black screen in certain circumstances.
- Projectiles not entering ships properly at high game speeds/low frame rates. This fix also prevent errors when ships get cleaned up.
- Game not cleaned up properly after killing enemy crew.
- Ships sinking after crew is killed causing issues.
- Standing on stairs makes you unreachable for melee attacks
- Player can get out of bounds after entering enemy ship
- Character hat/hair drawing issues
- Several hauling issues
- Projectiles being fired to/from roofed areas to/from other decks
- Ships don't sink at 100% flood lvl
- Player movement animation getting stuck when being hit while moving
- Floating skulls sometimes get out of the ship bounds
- Rifle muzzle flashes not destroying, accumulating objects in the scene.
Changed
- Ropes from harpoons/hooks now attach immediately when they reach the other ship, prevening some drawing issues
- Added minimal 3x4k resolution support. Won't always look pretty, but at least all menu buttons are accessible.
