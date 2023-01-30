Update 30-01-2023

Features
Added starting weapon ammo setting
Added Per Shot Spread Setting to Attachments
Added ping system
Added deadbody locator
Added crossbow weapon
Added Arrows for crossbow
Added ShipCarrier lootplace
Added consumable stat values to tooltip
Improved world item networking performance
Changes
Changes to client setting new owner to masterholdable
Changes to save system implementing hybridsave
Interaction Possible Actions now update while looking at an actor
Fixes
Fixes reload weapon in water breaks anim
Fixes emtpy hands in water breaks anim
Fixes falling in water while reloading breaks anim
Fixed infinite loop if killed while sprinting
Fixed bleeds continue after death
Fixed throw able quick slot icon not updating
Fixed bleeds applied after death
Fixed attachment spread setting not effecting weapons
Fixed storage panel high in cooking UI
Fixed Repair not working with no required actors
Fixed error when unequiping melee weapon
Fixed using players not clearing on item drop
Fixed different skeletal mesh animations not being selected
Fixed Add Item remaining amount incorrect
