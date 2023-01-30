Update 30-01-2023

Features

Added starting weapon ammo setting

Added Per Shot Spread Setting to Attachments

Added ping system

Added deadbody locator

Added crossbow weapon

Added Arrows for crossbow

Added ShipCarrier lootplace

Added consumable stat values to tooltip

Improved world item networking performance

Changes

Changes to client setting new owner to masterholdable

Changes to save system implementing hybridsave

Interaction Possible Actions now update while looking at an actor

Fixes

Fixes reload weapon in water breaks anim

Fixes emtpy hands in water breaks anim

Fixes falling in water while reloading breaks anim

Fixed infinite loop if killed while sprinting

Fixed bleeds continue after death

Fixed throw able quick slot icon not updating

Fixed bleeds applied after death

Fixed attachment spread setting not effecting weapons

Fixed storage panel high in cooking UI

Fixed Repair not working with no required actors

Fixed error when unequiping melee weapon

Fixed using players not clearing on item drop

Fixed different skeletal mesh animations not being selected

Fixed Add Item remaining amount incorrect