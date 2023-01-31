Version v1.093 is now live!

Version 1.093 of Trombone Champ is now live! This update adds a new track and fixes a surprising amount of embarrassing jank that's been in the Card Collection screen for a while.

Added new song: "Gymnopedie No.1!"

Added a screen that should appear in place of a blank black screen if the game fails to load correctly.

The mouse cursor is now hidden during gameplay (except for Free Improvisation mode). It reappears when hitting ESC, so you can click the Back or Retry buttons.

"Hot Dog" card now displays a special effect when reaching a progression point, so users can see that something has changed. (Very excited about this change - should make the storyline progression feel a lot better.)

The Card Friend's legs and tail now match the rest of his body. Until now, his legs and tail were using a different version of the artwork than the rest of his body!

Cards should now display at the correct size at all times. Previously, "turding" a card would make all cards appear smaller until the Card Collection scene was reloaded.

Chest summoning animation slightly improved.

Treasure chest materials + lighting slightly adjusted.

Improved holographic effect and lighting on cards.

Breath waves in gameplay now animate correctly at all framerates (whoops).

"Warm Up" and "Old Gray Mare" tracks ends less abruptly after the final note.

"Trombone Champ" text in the pre-homescreen title screen should appear less pixelated.

Included Cinemachine + Text Mesh Pro packages, for use in custom tracks.

We'd like to update the game more often, but a few things held us up this time: preparing for the Mac release, getting used to the build workflow for Mac, and other project management stuff we're working on behind-the-scenes, including attempting to upgrade Unity without breaking the base game. We're keeping very busy!

You may have noticed that we're rapidly approaching v1.1 - there's a large update we'd like to push live for that one. We also have more songs in the works that we're very excited about. Hope to share more soon!

-Dan of Holy Wow