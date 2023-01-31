 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trombone Champ update for 31 January 2023

Version v1.093 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10436503 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.093 of Trombone Champ is now live! This update adds a new track and fixes a surprising amount of embarrassing jank that's been in the Card Collection screen for a while.

  • Added new song: "Gymnopedie No.1!"
  • Added a screen that should appear in place of a blank black screen if the game fails to load correctly.
  • The mouse cursor is now hidden during gameplay (except for Free Improvisation mode). It reappears when hitting ESC, so you can click the Back or Retry buttons.
  • "Hot Dog" card now displays a special effect when reaching a progression point, so users can see that something has changed. (Very excited about this change - should make the storyline progression feel a lot better.)
  • The Card Friend's legs and tail now match the rest of his body. Until now, his legs and tail were using a different version of the artwork than the rest of his body!
  • Cards should now display at the correct size at all times. Previously, "turding" a card would make all cards appear smaller until the Card Collection scene was reloaded.
  • Chest summoning animation slightly improved.
  • Treasure chest materials + lighting slightly adjusted.
  • Improved holographic effect and lighting on cards.
  • Breath waves in gameplay now animate correctly at all framerates (whoops).
  • "Warm Up" and "Old Gray Mare" tracks ends less abruptly after the final note.
  • "Trombone Champ" text in the pre-homescreen title screen should appear less pixelated.
  • Included Cinemachine + Text Mesh Pro packages, for use in custom tracks.

We'd like to update the game more often, but a few things held us up this time: preparing for the Mac release, getting used to the build workflow for Mac, and other project management stuff we're working on behind-the-scenes, including attempting to upgrade Unity without breaking the base game. We're keeping very busy!

You may have noticed that we're rapidly approaching v1.1 - there's a large update we'd like to push live for that one. We also have more songs in the works that we're very excited about. Hope to share more soon!

-Dan of Holy Wow

Changed files in this update

TROMBONE CHAMP Content Depot 1059991
  • Loading history…
Trombone Champ Depot x32 Depot 1059992
  • Loading history…
Depot 1059993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link