Version v1.093 is now live!

Version 1.093 of Trombone Champ is now live! This update adds a new track and fixes a surprising amount of embarrassing jank that's been in the Card Collection screen for a while.
- Added new song: "Gymnopedie No.1!"
- Added a screen that should appear in place of a blank black screen if the game fails to load correctly.
- The mouse cursor is now hidden during gameplay (except for Free Improvisation mode). It reappears when hitting ESC, so you can click the Back or Retry buttons.
- "Hot Dog" card now displays a special effect when reaching a progression point, so users can see that something has changed. (Very excited about this change - should make the storyline progression feel a lot better.)
- The Card Friend's legs and tail now match the rest of his body. Until now, his legs and tail were using a different version of the artwork than the rest of his body!
- Cards should now display at the correct size at all times. Previously, "turding" a card would make all cards appear smaller until the Card Collection scene was reloaded.
- Chest summoning animation slightly improved.
- Treasure chest materials + lighting slightly adjusted.
- Improved holographic effect and lighting on cards.
- Breath waves in gameplay now animate correctly at all framerates (whoops).
- "Warm Up" and "Old Gray Mare" tracks ends less abruptly after the final note.
- "Trombone Champ" text in the pre-homescreen title screen should appear less pixelated.
- Included Cinemachine + Text Mesh Pro packages, for use in custom tracks.
We'd like to update the game more often, but a few things held us up this time: preparing for the Mac release, getting used to the build workflow for Mac, and other project management stuff we're working on behind-the-scenes, including attempting to upgrade Unity without breaking the base game. We're keeping very busy!
You may have noticed that we're rapidly approaching v1.1 - there's a large update we'd like to push live for that one. We also have more songs in the works that we're very excited about. Hope to share more soon!
-Dan of Holy Wow
Changed files in this update