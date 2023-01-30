 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 30 January 2023

Ice plants and scene filling; Fixed achievement unlock exception. Num adjustment

Share · View all patches · Build 10436463

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is pretty piecemeal, including new MOBS, scenery, tweaks, bug fixes, and more.

  • Enhanced Leaf Ware (can collect water 5 times before damaging)

  • Changed the wildflower drop (key) to gold, harvest spirit

  • Ice boss: Reduced the difficulty a little bit (big icicle changed to ice, removable)

  • Add snow drops and floating ice

  • Redo the ice tree

  • Fixed rabbit running in the same direction after injury

  • Fixed Garbage Pickup achievement, Gold Logger and Tech Revival achievement not being able to reach exceptions

  • Saving prompt cannot be displayed when fixing the real machine (only gear)

  • Reduce the damage probability of water generator

  • Reduces weevils damage

  • Nerfs the "Lose a Teammate" buff

