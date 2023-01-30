 Skip to content

Victim update for 30 January 2023

Patch 1.4.7 for January 30th 2023

Patch 1.4.7 for January 30th 2023 · Build 10436429

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Improved on the Aesthetic look of the Catacombs

-Improved Aesthetic look in of one room within The Depths

-Logic fix in one Catacombs Room regarding a gate

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984241
