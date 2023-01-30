 Skip to content

Northern Lights update for 30 January 2023

Update Notes for Patch 0.13

Patch 0.13 · Build 10436424

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved interiors temperature system, houses temperature now takes open doors into account
  • Various small improvements and fixes to other temperature dependent systems
  • Fix stutter while game is paused or idling
  • Performance improvements in man made locations
  • Performance improvements on low environment quality setting

