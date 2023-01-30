- Improved interiors temperature system, houses temperature now takes open doors into account
- Various small improvements and fixes to other temperature dependent systems
- Fix stutter while game is paused or idling
- Performance improvements in man made locations
- Performance improvements on low environment quality setting
Northern Lights update for 30 January 2023
Update Notes for Patch 0.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Northern Lights Base Content Depot 1090801
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update