1-30 New features, optimizations and bug fixes

The stone slab in front of the mine where the abandoned mine monster refreshes, avoid brushing on the wall

Abandoned mines add backfill function

BUG Caravans always leave horses behind when they leave

BUG When the patrol point of the military camp is saved, the patrol point cannot be canceled

New feature: Cooking can automatically switch recipes

New feature: crafting table to automatically craft low-level items

BUG After setting the patrol point of the military camp, the green arrow of the facility did not disappear in time

New function: Barracks patrol points, you can view the position of each point through the UI positioning

Optimization: When the barracks window is opened, the patrol points are always displayed

Optimization: Increased display of soldier status: Patrol

Increase program running error code prompt

Optimization: reduce unnecessary metering and improve performance