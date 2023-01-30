The stone slab in front of the mine where the abandoned mine monster refreshes, avoid brushing on the wall
Abandoned mines add backfill function
BUG Caravans always leave horses behind when they leave
BUG When the patrol point of the military camp is saved, the patrol point cannot be canceled
New feature: Cooking can automatically switch recipes
New feature: crafting table to automatically craft low-level items
BUG After setting the patrol point of the military camp, the green arrow of the facility did not disappear in time
New function: Barracks patrol points, you can view the position of each point through the UI positioning
Optimization: When the barracks window is opened, the patrol points are always displayed
Optimization: Increased display of soldier status: Patrol
Increase program running error code prompt
Optimization: reduce unnecessary metering and improve performance
1-30 New features, optimizations and bug fixes
